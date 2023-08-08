'People might be reconsidering predictions' after 'brave' County performance

Ross Morren, The County Corner podcast, external

Opening day fixtures don’t get any tougher than going to Celtic Park on the opening day.

That was the challenge Ross County faced on Saturday and despite heading back up the A9 after a 4-2 defeat, the performance from the Staggies was a hugely encouraging one for the season ahead.

For large spells of the first half, County were very impressive. Malky Mackay set up his side to be brave, play on the front foot and force Celtic into making mistakes which they managed to do several times.

County switched between a 4-4-2 and a 5-3-2 throughout most of the match, with Connor Randall acting as the key to the formation changes. Randall’s ability to step into midfield and retain possession really helped County create periods of sustained pressure early on.

Meanwhile out of possession, Randall was more than comfortable to drop back to act as a third central defender to add more defensive stability and limit the spaces available that Celtic were looking to exploit.

My three previous visits to Celtic Park to watch County have ended 4-0, 6-0 and 4-0 to the hosts, so I’ve seen first hand what Celtic can do to teams when they click into gear. Celtic were absolutely clinical when the chances came their way, but at half-time I felt the 3-0 scoreline was incredibly harsh on County.

On the hour mark, Jordan White did incredibly well to rise highest and guide a tremendous header into the far corner to deservedly get County on the scoresheet.

James Brown has really impressed County fans since his arrival from Blackburn Rovers. In the final act of the match, Brown’s pace and energy was on full display when he latched on to Dylan Smith’s pinpoint pass, cut inside and fired a deflected shot beyond Joe Hart.

Malky will take plenty positives from the performance on Saturday. His squad were brave both in and out of possession, and went toe to toe with Celtic for the majority of the match. It was also only the second time in their history that County have gone to Celtic Park and scored more than a single goal. Based on winning the second half 2-1, Malky will believe that they can be a match for anyone in the league.

A lot of people tipped County to struggle this season as they narrowly avoided relegation last season. After Saturday’s impressive performance, some of those people might be reconsidering those early predictions…