Will Mitrovic break his cup duck against Hull?
- Published
Fulham have won their last three meetings with Hull in all competitions, with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring in both Championship victories against the Tigers last season.
When playing outside the top-flight, Hull have been eliminated from their last 15 FA Cup ties against top tier opponents, since beating West Ham in the fourth round in 1972-73.
As a Premier League side, Fulham have only been eliminated from two of their last 12 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, though these have come in their three most recent such games (vs Sheffield United in 2013-14 and Oldham in 2018-19).