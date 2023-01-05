Will Mitrovic break his cup duck against Hull?

Eight appearances, 531 minutes, 18 shots - but Aleksandar Mitrovic is yet to score in the FA Cup

  • Fulham have won their last three meetings with Hull in all competitions, with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring in both Championship victories against the Tigers last season.

  • When playing outside the top-flight, Hull have been eliminated from their last 15 FA Cup ties against top tier opponents, since beating West Ham in the fourth round in 1972-73.

  • As a Premier League side, Fulham have only been eliminated from two of their last 12 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, though these have come in their three most recent such games (vs Sheffield United in 2013-14 and Oldham in 2018-19).