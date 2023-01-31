Postecoglou on Giakoumakis exit, window reflection & outstanding Livi
Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media on transfer deadline day as his side prepare for Wednesday’s game with Livingston.
Here are the key lines:
There will be no “surprise incomings” on the final day of the transfer window but discussions are still ongoing over a move away for Greece striker Giorgos Giakoumakis although nothing is finalised yet.
The Greece striker may not be the only departure from Celtic, with “some things happening in the background”.
Postecoglou – who has signed Alistair Johnston, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata this month - is content with his January business: “Everything we wanted to get done, we got there".
Reflecting on the four transfer windows he’s now had in Scotland, Postecoglou says it was his brief as incoming Celtic boss in summer 2021 to “turn things around” and he’s pleased to have done it so quickly with “great support from the club off the field”.
On Wednesday night’s game, Postecoglou says Livingston are having an outstanding season and David Martindale is doing a fine job with a clear idea on how he wants his team to play.