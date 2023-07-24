Ex-England striker Tash Dowie says the early signs of Bruno Fernandes' captaincy of Manchester United have been positive - but she is interested to see his reaction "when things get tough".

United boss Erik ten Hag has given the armband to the Portugal midfielder after telling Harry Maguire he would no longer have the role.

On Fernandes, Dowie said she "is not a fan of the way he goes about things sometimes" but, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, added: "He performs week in, week out and he's been their star player for a couple of years.

"The manager's not stupid, he's not going to give him the armband if he's not someone he thinks can take this team and lead by example.

"To be fair, he's done that so far. They've won every game and it's been a perfect pre-season.

"We'll see how his captaincy role develops throughout the year and when things get tough, that's when I want to see what he's really like."

