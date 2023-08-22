James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

Many of the fanbase felt our opening Premier League weekend draw at Bournemouth was two points dropped, which further fuelled the belief that David Moyes wouldn't make it past Christmas.

But the 3-1 victory over Chelsea a week later might be evidence that we, as fans, should hold off from any judgement on Moyes' ability to lead the team for a little longer.

The transfer window has been frustrating and in a sense, it remains that way, but the performance, result and debut impact of James Ward-Prowse perhaps tells us things are not as bad as we had initially believed.

Yes, we're still weak in some areas of the squad. Yes, we desperately need another proper striker and cover at right-back, but all of these misgivings in our squad might just be clouded by the domestic failures of last season.

Are we good enough to compete in the top six again? No, not yet. With a few more good signings over the next 10 days, we might be a lot closer, though. But equally, are we bad enough to worry about relegation and the potential of Moyes being sacked mid-season? Definitely not.

Beating Chelsea just goes to show we shouldn't be so quick to jump to negative conclusions. We are on the right track and with a few more players still to be signed, we should all be more confident that this will be another good season under Moyes.