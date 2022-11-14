Kamara adds to Rangers' lengthy injury list
Glen Kamara has withdrawn from the Finland squad, and is the latest Rangers player to pick up an injury.
Finland’s national team website described the injury as a “leg problem”.
Kamara was substituted at half-time of Rangers’ 1-1 Premiership draw against St Mirren on Saturday, a game which top scorer Antonio Colak, Ben Davies, Fashion Sakala, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kemar Roofe, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, John Souttar, Ianis Hagi and Tom Lawrence all missed.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst had to fill his bench with academy players on Saturday, and also saw defender Leon King substituted with concussion.