Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Old Trafford

That Gary O'Neil spent the immediate seconds after the final whistle still unable to comprehend that his side were denied a penalty and the Wolves fans bellowed their support for their new manager and his team said everything about how the visitors played.

O'Neil made a point of saying before the game that "clubs normally get six weeks" to prepare for their opening game. The former Bournemouth boss got four days.

What patterns of play and combinations he could have worked on in that time is debatable and his predecessor Julen Lopetegui must deserve some credit for delivering Wolves' players through their summer uncertainty to be able to perform as well as they did.

Matheus Cunha was outstanding in all aspects but one. His tracking back, runs from deep, and willingness to make space were all top class - but he is a striker and needs to score, and he wasted Wolves' best chance.

After Matheus Nunes' surging run forward, he took up exactly the correct position as Pablo Sarabia sent his low cross to the far post.

The angle was not ideal but Cunha opened his body up to give himself the best chance of converting - yet still missed.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Wolves for some time now and amid many issues at Molineux, it is a key one O'Neil needs to solve.