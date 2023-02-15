Managers need more time, says Davidson

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes that clubs are too hasty to sack managers when things aren't going to plan.

Davidson is currently the longest serving boss in the top flight of Scottish football with less than three years in the hotseat at McDiarmid Park.

Last weekend, Stevie Hammell was dismissed as Motherwell manager and became the sixth top-flight boss to leave in the last 12 months.

"I don’t think it’s great," Davidson told BBC Scotland. "I think at the moment there are a lot of pressures from different sort of areas. I’ve felt the pressure myself as a manager after some poor results.

“It's a really difficult one. I think if someone gets a job and gets one transfer window to do things and things are not going right, it’s too quick to change.

"The problem is if you keep doing that then you are going to have managers in and out of jobs, managers for a couple of years and that's them done.

"I would like to see all of us get a little more time in the job and try to develop our style of football and try and bring success."