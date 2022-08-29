Are Hibs further forward after busy summer?

On-loan goalkeeper Ryan Schofield became the 13th new arrival at Hibernian this summer, yet the team retains a familiar look - and familiar failings.

Eight of the starting XI in Saturday's 1-0 loss at St Mirren were available at the beginning of last season.

“We’re not going to be able to move much in the market so we’ve got to get injured players back fit," said manager Lee Johnson at the weekend, which may dismay fans.

But would supporters trust the club signing policy anyway, given the weekend bench was made up of players brought in since the sacking of Jack Ross in December, plus veterans Lewis Stevenson and Darren McGregor?

