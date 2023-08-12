Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest: What Cooper said

Forest manager Steve Cooper to BT Sport: "I was disappointed with elements of our game in the first half. Structurally we were good but I didn't like us on the goals - we should have defended those much better.

"I didn't love that we didn't back ourselves in the duels. I showed some clips to the lads at half time - we needed to believe, back ourselves and compete.

"The real chance in the first half was Brennan Johnson's from open play. The plan was going to plan with our counterattacks but we needed to compete more. So it is a game of 'what might have been'.

"I'm surprised the Declan Rice handball in the challenge with Willy Boly wasn't checked by VAR. For me they let the referee down there."