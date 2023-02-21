A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Could this week be the best Manchester United fans have experienced since the prolific glory days under Sir Alex Ferguson? It very well could be.

Barcelona at Old Trafford on Thursday. A cup final at Wembley on Sunday. THIS is what being a United fan is all about.

As big a tie as it is, the Barcelona game carries less importance.

If United progress, they are the favourites to win the Europa League. If they bow out, it soothes the fixture congestion in the bid for a top-four finish.

Both scenarios are likely to result in Champions League football next season. But Sunday... oh, Sunday...

What once was a bonus competition - a day out under the famous arch - now poses as a crucial step in Erik ten Hag’s rebuild.

United were never supposed to challenge for anything in his first season, or be the only club across Europe’s major leagues still in four competitions in February, but... hello.

Beating Newcastle United to lift the Carabao Cup will give most of Ten Hag’s squad the taste of silverware they haven’t yet had at Old Trafford.

And that could be the platform to achieving greater things much earlier than anyone could have predicted under the Dutchman.