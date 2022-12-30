Sutton's predictions: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Chelsea got a much-needed win over Bournemouth last time out, and they deserved it too.

Nottingham Forest huffed and puffed a bit against Manchester United without ever really looking like they would get anything out of the game.

Chelsea's biggest issue this season has been goalscoring but Forest have got bigger problems in that department and they don't have enough of a threat up front.

It feels like Forest's hopes of staying up rest on their home form, because they are so poor away, but I can't see them picking up any points this time. I'm going for a narrow Chelsea win.

Maulo's prediction: I've got to say that I am a big Jesse Lingard fan. He's had a difficult time since joining Forest so it's been great to see him back among the goals again and I'd love to see him get the winner here. 1-0

