I'll miss Ron on a personal & professional level - Cormack's tribute

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has paid a personal tribute to Ron Gordon following the Hibs owner's death at age 68.

“Ron’s loss will be felt by many, but none more so than his close-knit family," said Cormack.

"He was a devoted family man, a passionate football supporter and a huge proponent of the Scottish game.

"I will miss him on a personal and professional level and send my deepest condolences to his wife, his two sons and his football family.”