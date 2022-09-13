C﻿eltic full-back Anthony Ralston has retained his place in the Scotland squad for this month's final three Nations League matches.

T﻿he 23-year-old scored on his full Scotland debut in June, a 2-0 Hampden win over Armenia, and is now in line to win his fourth cap.

D﻿espite his lack of game-time this season Ralston is joined in Steve Clarke's squad by Celtic team-mates Greg Taylor and David Turnbull for games against Ukraine home and away (21 and 27 September) and Republic of Ireland at Hampden (24 September).

S﻿cotland are second in Group B1, a point behind Ukraine, with Ireland two points further back having played a game more.

T﻿he group winners are promoted to Nations League A and earn a play-off place for Euro 2024.