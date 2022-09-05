Everton duo in Garth's team of the week after clean sheet

Everton held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Goodison Park and their clean sheet sees two members of the defensive unit make Garth Crooks' team of the week.

Jordan Pickford

"It was a cracking Merseyside derby at the weekend. There were three fabulous saves by Pickford from Roberto Firmino, and yet it was the stop from Darwin Nunez that had me applauding.

"Pickford looks in good form at the moment and he was outstanding against Liverpool, but that's when I start to get very nervous about his performances. If he can retain this level of consistency then Everton and England will benefit enormously. Sadly, however, I can't help feeling there's always a mistake in Pickford - especially when he's been playing well.

Conor Coady

"This lad has adjusted to his new environment very quickly. At Wolves, Coady looked commanding and I still can't quite work out why they let him go. However, he has slotted into the Everton back four very nicely and is starting to look as authoritative as he did when he was playing at Molineux.

"The defender was unlucky to have a goal ruled out for offside against Liverpool by the video assistant referee and, had it stood, an Everton victory would not have been unreasonable."

