Leeds and Wales winger Dan James is having a medical at Fulham.

The Cottagers have already done deadline-day deals for Willian on a free transfer and Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan.

James moved to Leeds from Manchester United on deadline day last summer.

The 24-year-old played 32 league games for Leeds last season, scoring four goals.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone says: "If Dan James think he's not going to play the amount of games he wants to play, moving to Fulham may give him the option to play more matches.

"There are a lot of clubs in for Dan James and a lot of managers really like him. In the case of James it's a case of where he thinks he will play more - Leeds or Fulham."