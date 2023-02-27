Silva on Mitrovic fitness, FA Cup progression and 'being humble'
- Published
Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Aleksandar Mitrovic will be available and is "an important player but, as you know, we are much more than just one player".
He praised his squad and said: "We really have a fantastic group of players here. Very good people, people with the right mindset."
"The right mentality and mindset" is key to balancing the FA Cup with the Premier League and he said "we have to be ambitious but humble".
He said the FA Cup is "an important competition and we really want to play the quarter-final".
Silva said Leeds will obviously want to do the same and "it’s up to us now to play at our best level".
He said after a tough 2022, Manor Solomon is "enjoying right now and he deserves it".