Silva on Mitrovic fitness, FA Cup progression and 'being humble'

Marco Silva has been speaking to the media before Fulham's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Aleksandar Mitrovic will be available and is "an important player but, as you know, we are much more than just one player".

  • He praised his squad and said: "We really have a fantastic group of players here. Very good people, people with the right mindset."

  • "The right mentality and mindset" is key to balancing the FA Cup with the Premier League and he said "we have to be ambitious but humble".

  • He said the FA Cup is "an important competition and we really want to play the quarter-final".

  • Silva said Leeds will obviously want to do the same and "it’s up to us now to play at our best level".

  • He said after a tough 2022, Manor Solomon is "enjoying right now and he deserves it".