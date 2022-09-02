New Chelsea signing Denis Zakaria will bring qualities to Stamford Bridge - but he was clearly not Thomas Tuchel's first choice, argues European football expert Guillem Balague.

The Juventus midfielder completed a season-long loan move on transfer deadline day and Balague suggests he could be a good fit for the Premier League.

"He has got the right kind of power, has good ability to recover the ball and will make intelligent moves in transition," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"He is not Fabinho or N'Golo Kante, but he will add dynamism and physicality to that Chelsea midfield.

"Quite clearly, though, if Zakaria was their target then they would have gone for him earlier. He's not their first, second or even third choice in my view."

Fellow European journalist Raphael Honigstein had a few further questions for Chelsea as he evaluated a record summer spending spree of more than £270m.

"It feels a little panicky at this point," he said. "For instance, I like Zakaria but I want to know the thinking process.

"How do you go from targeting Frenkie de Jong to signing Zakaria on the last day?"

