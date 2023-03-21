Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Call me Mystic Matt!

Two weeks ago, I said Alexander Isak was the answer and pleaded for him to start. Now, he’s scored three goals to secure back-to-back wins.

What a huge week it has been with six points in six days putting Newcastle firmly in the hunt for Champions League football next season.

We have closed the gap on fourth-placed Tottenham to just two points, with Newcastle having two games in hand. Antonio Conte’s outburst compared to the unity of Eddie Howe’s black-and-white army suggests we could be favourites to overtake Tottenham.

While Tottenham let slip a two-goal lead, Newcastle showed fight, determination and desire to come from a goal down at a hostile City Ground on Friday. With key players missing, VAR ruling out what I saw as a perfectly fine goal from local lad Elliot Anderson and Newcastle having to rally against the dirty tactics of ex-Magpie Jonjo Shelvey, the comeback and the win cannot be underestimated.

In a way it is a shame the international break is here, because momentum is strong in the dressing room. On the other hand, it’s a welcome opportunity for players to come back fresher after a few internationals have been forced to drop out of their country’s camps this week.

The rest of the Newcastle squad who are not on international duty are being flown back to the Middle East for warm weather training. I wonder if a few of the players will be listening to the Champions League anthem while sunbathing in Dubai this week, dreaming of European nights abroad like the rest of us.