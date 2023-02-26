Chelsea boss Graham Potter, speaking to BBC Sport: “It was a tight game. It was even first half. We were probably the better team for the first 20 minutes and then they came into it.

“Overall we were happy enough with our performance and then the start of the second half has made it really difficult for us. Once you are one nil down they can defend a little bit deeper and with more numbers and play on the counter. We huffed and puffed without doing enough to score but overall it is a disappointing loss for us.

“It sums up where we are at [Tottenham’s opener]. We don’t get the first contact and then a save and then a not great clearance. There wasn’t too much in the game but those key moments are not going our way.

"You can feel the desire of the players to turn results around but sometimes you go through moments where you have to suffer."