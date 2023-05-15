Thomas Frank's achievements at Brentford continue to fly under the radar, believes Liverpool striker Natasha Dowie.

Victory over West Ham on Sunday ensured the Bees will finish in the top half of the top flight for the first time since the 1930s and Dowie feels he should get more credit.

"What Frank has done at Brentford is phenomenal," she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I love watching Brentford and their style of football, especially their centre-forwards of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo. They are a bit more old-fashioned, they are strong and bully teams.

"I really enjoy the atmosphere they create and with the lowest budget in the league. Frank is definitely my manager of the year."

Did you know?

Brentford are unbeaten in their last eight London derbies in the league (won four, drawn four) – this is their longest run without defeat against fellow London opponents since August 1955 (a run of 11).

The Bees have won all four of their Premier League games against West Ham.

Brentford have scored 33 goals from set pieces over the last two Premier League campaigns (excluding penalties), while only Liverpool and Manchester City have netted more in that period (both 36).

