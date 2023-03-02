Arsenal v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats
Arsenal have won all six of their home games against Bournemouth in all competitions and by an aggregate score of 17-2.
Bournemouth have never kept a Premier League clean sheet against Arsenal, winning just one of their 11 meetings with them in the competition (D2 L8).
Arsenal have lost just one of their past 32 home league games kicking off at 15:00 on a Saturday (W25 D6), going down 2-1 against Brighton in April last season.
Bournemouth have conceded a league-high 48 Premier League goals this season, conceding at least 50 in each of their previous five campaigns. Two more goals conceded will see them become the fourth team to play in as many as six different Premier League seasons and concede at least 50 goals each time.