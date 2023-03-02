Arsenal v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

Arsenal have won all six of their home games against Bournemouth in all competitions and by an aggregate score of 17-2.

Bournemouth have never kept a Premier League clean sheet against Arsenal, winning just one of their 11 meetings with them in the competition (D2 L8).

Arsenal have lost just one of their past 32 home league games kicking off at 15:00 on a Saturday (W25 D6), going down 2-1 against Brighton in April last season.