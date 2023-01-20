Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has signed a one-year contract extension with Crystal Palace, keeping him at the club until June 2024.

Since arriving at Selhurst Park in 2018, he has kept 44 clean sheets and was named as the Eagles' player of the season in 2020-21.

After putting pen to paper, he said: "I am very happy to stay here at Crystal Palace for another season.

"I love it at this club and my family are settled here.

"I have played nearly 150 games over five years, and I hope for many more. Thank you to the club for their belief in me, and to all the amazing fans for their support."