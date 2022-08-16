James Milner says Liverpool's players will "get round" Darwin Nunez and show their support after the striker's red card in Monday's draw with Crystal Palace.

Nunez was sent off for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen and Milner - who says he "didn't see" the incident - escorted the summer signing off the pitch.

"Obviously he's going to be disappointed with that and it's down to us to get round him and rally," Milner told Liverpool's website., external

"I'm sure he'll learn from it. I think the reaction was the most important thing. The team reacted very, very well and the ground reacted very well – as they always do – they got right behind us and we could've nicked a winner. It wasn't to be but we move on.

"It was disappointing not to get the winner but I think the reaction was incredible from the boys – 10 men and kept pushing.

"It's not the ideal start but you see the readiness for the season and it's obviously a long, long season. It's not the start we would want but you see the fight there.

"We've had a week of tough things that have gone on and preparation hasn't been ideal. I think it's disappointing but you see the fighting spirit was there and no-one can deny that."