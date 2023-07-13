Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Netherlands international striker Wout Weghorst reported back for pre-season training at Burnley on Thursday morning after spending last season out on loan.

The 30-year-old scored eight goals in 16 league games at Besiktas before joining Manchester United in January.

Though he failed to score a Premier League goal for the Red Devils, the front man did lift the Carabao Cup and played in the FA Cup final.

United manager Erik ten Hag decided not to make the move permanent meaning Weghorst has gone back to his parent club.

He joined the Clarets from Wolfsburg for £12m last January but scored just twice in 20 top-flight games as the side were relegated to the Championship.

Despite not managing to find the net regularly in England, Weghorst is believed to want it to work at Burnley, highlighted by his return to pre-season training with the club.

However, he continues to be linked with a move away from Turf Moor with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen the latest side to show a reported interest, external in signing Weghorst.