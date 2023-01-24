Chelsea have not given up hope of signing Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 22, in the January transfer window after having bids rejected at the start of the month. (Record - in Portuguese), external

Graham Potter's side may also return with an improved bid for Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, with the Seagulls looking for potential replacements. (Guardian), external

The Blues could also target 19-year-old Lyon and France Under-21 right-back Malo Gusto as their spending under Todd Boehly nears £500m. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Uefa is set to close a loophole in the Financial Fair Play rules which has been used by Chelsea to sign players on long-term contracts, including forward Mykhailo Mudryk on an eight-and-a-half-year deal. (Times - subscription required), external

