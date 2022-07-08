Clement Lenglet is Tottenham's fifth summer signing.

From classy Croatia winger Ivan Perisic to the powerful Yves Bissouma and the experienced goalkeeper Fraser Forster, Spurs seem to be covering all areas.

Now there's an addition in defence through the loan move for Lenglet and of course, Richarlison's move from Everton adds to forward options.

So Tottenham fans, is this a dream summer? Could more be done? Why not send us a rating out of 10 for the business conducted so far and some comments on how you are feeling about it.

