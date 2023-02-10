On opponents Manchester City, who were this week charged with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules by the Premier League: "I think they are going to be together and try to respond on the pitch. It is going to be very difficult. It's a big challenge for us."

Emery said he is pleased with his start at Villa: "I am really happy here and with how we are developing. I believe in every player we have in the squad and I believe in how we can improve as a team, with our style, offensively and defensively."

When asked about Phillipe Coutinho, Emery said: "He is working in training with a humility that is difficult to assume for a player who has been at the top of the game for years, which makes him an important value for me. "We'll try to help him to bring out his best."

On Ollie Watkins' upturn in form: "At the moment, he is doing well but I want to be more demanding with him because I think he can play even better. We can be happy, but everyone can improve."