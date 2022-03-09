Rodgers on Fofana, season targets and Rennes challenge
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester's game with Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
James Justin and James Maddison will be back for Leicester but Jamie Vardy picked up a knock against Leeds so could be out for three to four weeks. It is unlikely Ricardo Pereira will be fit enough to play either.
Wesley Fofana won’t play either as he has tested positive for Covid-19 but Rodgers is delighted he has signed a new contract: “He’s a very talented young player so to be able to tie him down tells you how much he enjoys it here.”
On the development of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: “He know he would always get opportunities to play games and then it was up to him. He gives us something other midfielders don’t - to come in and change the game.”
Rodgers is not prioritising the Conference League above the Premier League but is keen to progress: "We want to finish as high as we can in the Premier League and go as far as we can in this competition. We're starting to see toughness in the team and the togetherness we need.”
On opponents Rennes: “They’re a very good side who attack the game well. They have contributions from all over the field so we know we’ll have to defend well but we’re confident we can cause them problems.”