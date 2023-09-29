Robson urges Dons to rise to occasion at Ibrox

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has rejected any suggestion his side are getting Rangers at a good time.

The Dons travel to Ibrox in the Premiership on Saturday, a venue where they have only mustered two league wins in the last 32 years.

While injury-hit Rangers are looking to make it five victories in a row in all competitions they have struggled to hit top form so far this season.

"Rangers are a really good side and they had a big turnover of players there as well, which is never easy," said Robson.

"It is obviously a demanding club like we have here so I don’t see it as getting Rangers at a good time or anything like that. All we have tried to do is focus on what we can do in the game.

"The last game we played down there [a 1-0 defeat in May], Duk was through twice one-on-one and I thought it was a really good performance and we should have come away with something from that game. So we take the positives from how we performed that day.

"We know it is difficult, they have really good players, exciting players, but so have we so we need to go and try and stamp our authority on the game in the moments that we can."

"If we perform the way we can, I tell you Rangers will have a hard game on their hands."