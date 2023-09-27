Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Winning at Chelsea on Sunday felt like an important moment. It’s still a statement to win at Stamford Bridge, even given Chelsea’s recent troubles, but it was even more significant to do so after Villa’s false start to the Europa League group in Warsaw last week.

Even as Villa were closing on the victory, Unai Emery was taking note of the finer details and looking further ahead. There was more to gain than just the three points on the day. "For example," he explained, "for Jhon Duran, 12 minutes of play at this level is very important for him. Today we had some minutes for Leander Dendoncker as well, after his problem in pre-season and the beginning of the season.

"We will need the players for Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, players for Saturday and players for the Conference League, because we have to try to face every competition, trying to be ambitious."

Not long after you read this, we shall know Emery’s selection for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie, which you would imagine is their fourth priority this season. It may also prove to be, quite understandably, fourth priority for the Villa supporters, as following the team in four competitions is an expensive business these days.

But Emery has made clear his appetite for challenges since he arrived last November, and you feel there’s part of him that would like a game every day if one could be arranged.

He is going to need the maximum number of players not just physically fit, but match-sharp, which is where Villa were found wanting in Poland. Clement Lenglet and Calum Chambers have not had much football this season, and with the atmosphere stoked by the home supporters as intense as they had promised, Villa never found a rhythm.

With AZ Alkmaar suffering a bizarre defeat against Zrinjski, this stage of the Conference League may prove to be more taxing than might have been expected.

But the huge potential workload will be carried a little more easily if Villa are winning, which is why the Chelsea result seems so significant. After defeats at Newcastle and Liverpool, Villa needed to beat one of the marquee teams in the Premier League to confirm that they can handle the challenges ahead.

To do it away from home, and after a quick turnaround from a long European journey, was just what they needed.

