Penrice aims to feed Rangers fans' frustrations

James Penrice hopes Livingston can tap into the fan unrest at Ibrox and stage a Viaplay Cup upset tonight.

Rangers host Livingston in the quarter-finals three days after being booed off by some of their supporters despite beating Motherwell 1-0.

Defender Penrice said: "I think you look at that every game when you go away from home. Places like Hibs, Hearts, if you can turn the fans, then you are going to have a better chance of winning the game.

"Going there, keeping at 0-0 for the first 15 minutes, and trying to nick a goal, it would be massive for us, just to try and turn the tide.

"We will go there and try to frustrate them and try to get through."