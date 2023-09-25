Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

8 October 2023.

Arsenal fans have probably already got the date circled in their diaries, with Manchester City scheduled to visit Emirates Stadium.

Home is where the heart is but before that game, Arsenal must navigate three slippery-looking away dates.

First up on Wednesday is a trip to Brentford. The Bees are stumbling in the league amid a difficult injury situation, but Thomas Frank's side are unbeaten in 11 London derbies and always make it uncomfortable at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Carabao Cup will be fourth on Arsenal's list of priorities, but wins breed confidence and Mikel Arteta will be keen to avoid a slip-up.

On the return to Premier League action on Saturday, unusually, both Arsenal and City kick-off at 15:00 BST. The football schedules are a throwback this weekend as the TV companies focus on the denouement of the Ryder Cup next Sunday.

A trip to Vitality Stadium to face winless Bournemouth is on one hand an attractive proposition for Mikel Arteta's side. However, his old team-mate Andoni Iraola will not roll out the red carpet.

The Cherries are 17th, with three draws and three defeats from their opening fixtures but underlying the points factor, they have proved obdurate opponents in their games so far.

Indeed, Arteta knows more than most the inherent dangers of playing Bournemouth, who led at Emirates Stadium inside 10 seconds back in March and only succumbed to a 97th-minute winner from Reiss Nelson. It will not be easy.

Finally before City, Arsenal head to France in the Champions League to face Lens, who snagged a draw on opening night in Sevilla. They are currently in the Ligue 1 relegation zone but only lost the title last season by one point from Paris St-Germain.

One priority from the games will be to escape unscathed and have a full set of players available for the City match, with Declan Rice's back issue a concern.

However, four points behind the champions after their relentlessly perfect start to the season, it seems Arsenal will need to take at least something from their heavyweight match.

This is the balance Arteta is now treading.