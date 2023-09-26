Maresca on Doyle injury, Coady return and Liverpool cup tie

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has been speaking to the media in the lead-up to Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie against Liverpool at Anfield.

The headlines from Foxes manager are:

Defender Callum Doyle has been ruled out for "a long time" after being injured in Saturday's win against Bristol City. The Italian could not elaborate on what the injury is or how long the 19-year-old will be out, as Doyle is due to undergo further scans.

When asked if once-capped England international James Justin could fill the gap left by Doyle, Maresca replied: “He’s played in the cup, but mostly on the right-hand side. We [did] try him there against Bristol and he was quite good, so he could fit the profile for us.”

Fit-again centre-back Conor Coady could make his Leicester City debut against former club Liverpool, with Maresca saying the tie "could be the right game for him".

Praises Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for being "the best football team in the past five, six or seven years for the way work in transition and off the ball".

The tie at Anfield is seen as a "nice game" for the Championship leaders because of "the opponent and environment". He goes on to stress that it "cannot compare" to any of the league fixtures as they battle to return to the Premier League.

You can hear more preview material in the lead-up the Foxes' cup tie at Liverpool by listening to BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.