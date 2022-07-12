A powerful midfielder, capable of breaking up the play and driving his team forward? If that sounds like Patrick Vieira in his pomp, it may be the Palace boss has picked out a signing in his own image.

Cheick Doucoure finally sealed a move to the Premier League from Lens on Monday and should slot straight into the sizeable gap vacated by Conor Gallagher who has returned to Stamford Bridge from Palace.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Lens, playing a key part in their promotion to Ligue 1 in 2020 before dominating midfield in consecutive seventh-placed finishes.

Last week, his now former captain and midfield partner Seki Fofana described Doucoure as "irreplaceable", external, unsurprising after the duo formed a formidable partnership in the centre of midfield.

Palace fans can expect Doucoure to put his foot in. He won 67 tackles last season, the joint third-most in Ligue 1. That figure was level with new £68m Real Madrid man Aurelie Tchouameni. Doucoure's desire to fight for the ball did however see him sent off for a reckless tackle against Monaco.

He also likes to play on the front foot and was joint fifth in the league for number of progressive passes - no mean feat when the winner was Lionel Messi.

With eight caps for Mali, Doucoure has plenty of experience despite his tender years.

Now he gets to learn under the expert eye of one of the finest midfielders of the Premier League era.