New four-year deal for Ralston

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston has signed a new four-year deal at the club, keeping him at Parkhead until 2027.

Ralston came through the Celtic academy, and has made 90 appearances for the first team, scoring seven goals.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Anthony," manager Brendan Rodgers said. "He was a young player who showed a lot of promise when I was first here.

“He came into the team and played some good games, and obviously he really kicked on when Ange came in and had that early spell where he played quite a lot, and you could see him grow from that.

“So, for me and the squad, I’m absolutely delighted. He’s a Celtic guy who’s come through the system here and I just think that when you have guys like that in your squad, you always get that extra wee bit out of them."