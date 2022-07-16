Ajax 'offer £20m' for Rangers' Bassey

Ajax are the frontrunners to sign Rangers left-back Calvin Bassey as the Dutch champions are offering a deal worth up to £20m, while Brighton are only prepared to pay £15m for the 22-year-old. (Telegraph), external

Ajax are now ready to test Rangers' resolve with a formal bid for Nigeria international Bassey, who is also being pursued by up to seven clubs from Italy, Germany and England. (Sun), external

Former assistant Michael Beale says his biggest regret at Rangers was not reaching the Champions League, and the Englishman is backing Giovanni van Bronckhorst to succeed where he and Steve Gerrard failed by taking the club into the group stage. (Sun), external