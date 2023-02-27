We asked you for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between West Ham and Nottingham Forest.

Here are some of your comments:

West Ham fans

Paul: After a good 15 minutes at the start of the game, the next hour fell into a safe mode with one or two exceptions. The Lukasz Fabianski injury and introduction of pantomime baddie Jesse Lingard galvanised the team into a sharper more incisive approach. Learning that if you get in the box and shoot you have a chance of scoring transformed this game - and possibly our season.

Tom: Really happy with the result but one good game does not fix all of our problems. We need to carry this form forward and get some more points on the board. Well done David Moyes and the boys for the game though!

Steve: The change in formation made a real difference. Decent play from the team and Lucas Paqueta is starting to show his class. West Ham deserved more from the first half and it really felt like our luck in front of goal was going to continue to be bad. Once the goals started to go in the belief showed. Great to see Danny Ings get off the mark. Forest poor though.

Ken: Good performance - for the first time this season we were set up to attack from the off. Tomas Soucek playing further forward made a big difference, while Jarrod Bowen was like a coiled spring. Ben Johnson and Said Benrahma worked well together.

Forest fans

Derek: The manager got it dead right. Totally unacceptable. The players need to stand up and take responsibility. They let him and us down big time.

Jamie: We had very little forward momentum, and lost a hold of the middle once Jonjo Shelvey went off. I feel for Joe Worrall as he puts in a great performance for 60 minutes, then watches it fall apart around him. The captain's armband might be too much pressure for him.

Dermo: I think the late January signings have potentially unsettled the team. Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa were showing very encouraging signs and Sam Surridge was just starting to get some form. Chris Wood, Shelvey and Andre Ayew seem to have gone straight ahead of them and are not performing. There also seems to be a very cautious approach away from home which needs to change.

John: Forest were absolutely dire from the off. They couldn’t string two passes together and every time they had the ball, they gave it away. West Ham played with purpose, desire and loads of skill. I’m embarrassed to be a lifetime Forest fan. They need to play quicker and with more accuracy or I fear the worst!