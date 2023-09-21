Former Newcastle defender John Anderson told the Total Sport Newcastle United podcast that Eddie Howe's side navigated a hostile San Siro atmosphere well in their Champions League opener: "I thought it was a disciplined display, the way we kept our shape. You need a bit of luck along the way and certain players to play well for you. I thought the goalkeeper had a good game, and the back four were excellent. Trippier was man of the match for me - he was brilliant.

"It's an intense atmosphere. It can be a little bit overpowering and we handled it really well. We were a bit fortunate at times, but you need things to go your way.

"The longer the game went on, AC Milan ran out of ideas. They got frustrated because of the way we set up. They didn't move the ball quickly enough, didn't get in behind us, were too slow in everything they did - especially in that second half.

"We never really got at them; we never got players into advanced positions. We had to be better with the ball. You can always nit-pick, and always want better, but I think you've got to be absolutely delighted."

