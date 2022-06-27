West Ham set to complete Areola deal

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham are set to confirm the signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Terms have been agreed with Paris St-Germain for Areola, who spent last season on loan with the Hammers and will cost about £10.5m.

Areola impressed last term when he was in goal throughout West Ham's run to the Europa League semi-finals, where they were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt.

It is anticipated the 29-year-old will battle for the number one slot with established first choice Lucasz Fabianski, who signed a one-year contract extension in May.