By Andy Burke, BBC Scotland in Nice

Scotland wing Kyle Steyn is pleased that his side have got their World Cup campaign tracking in the right direction after victory over Tonga.

Steyn was one of seven different try-scorers as the Scots ran out 45-17 winners in Nice, securing the bonus-point victory they needed to remain in contention for qualification from Pool B.

Steyn was pleased how Scotland stood up to the ferocious physicality of the Tongans, wore them down and found gaps in the defence in the final quarter.

“That was a big work-on from the South Africa game," Steyn said.

"We felt like we absorbed that really well but didn’t apply pressure off the back of that and I thought we were pretty good at that against Tonga.

"In the second half, we feel we could have been better and we spoke about a little bit of frustration that we got caught two metres from the line three or four times in the second half.

"When we come up against South Africa or Ireland, we’ve got to be better in moments like that. But happy to get the train rolling."