Calculators out already for Scotland

Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland in Nice

We’re sitting here in the press room at Stade de Nice attempting to work out the various scenarios in Pool B. It’s head-wrecking and everybody needs a lie down.

There is a scenario (albeit an unlikely one) where South Africa, Ireland and Scotland all finish on 15 points, with the two qualifying places being decided on points difference. Some gallows humour surround the possibility of Scotland beating Tonga, Romania and Ireland with bonus points and still exiting the World Cup.

In Paris tonight, Scotland don’t want a bonus-point win for Ireland and also don’t want a losing bonus-point for South Africa. That’s the doomsday scenario.

The best scenario would be a bonus-point South Africa win that sees Ireland get zero points. Preferably one that features some Irish injuries and red cards and whatever else the rugby gods care to throw at Andy Farrell’s boys.

That would mean South Africa would probably finish on 19 points - and be group winners. Ireland would go into their final game against Scotland on 10 points. Scotland (presuming they get maximum points against Tonga and Romania) would also be on 10 points ahead of the great showdown at Stade de France. A simple win over the Irish and Scotland would be through.

Simple? Scotland have lost eight in a row against Ireland. Hmm. The Scots have only played one game in this World Cup and already the calculators are out. Incredible.