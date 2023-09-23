Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell expects "the sternest test" of his impressive away record when they visit Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Premiership match.

The Steelmen have not lost a league game on the road since Kettlewell took charge in mid-February.

“There is a belief, there has to be a belief in how we are playing," said Kettlewell.

“If we don’t have a belief at this stage then I don’t know if you will ever have it, but the flip side to that is if you just think that belief is there and it’s something that’s going to get you a performance and result, then I tend to think that’s when you fall on your face.

“The players have been good but you are only as good as your last game, your last result. Unfortunately for us we felt our performance was good but we didn’t get a result [against St Mirren].

“Hopefully, this is one that we can show a reaction similar to what we did when we had a defeat. We have not lost an away game in the league since I came in, it’s a great accolade, but I would suggest this one possibly becomes the sternest test in that run.”

And he added: “We need the full buy-in, we need that full attention span to make sure that when the big moments come, that you execute it and make the right decisions.”