Atletico Madrid could be willing to sell Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, to Chelsea for 100m euros (£88.3m) in the summer. The La Liga club had been asking for between 130m-140m euros (£115m-£124m). (Relevo - in Spanish), external

Chelsea's USA midfielder Christian Pulisic could be heading in the opposite direction to Felix, as Atletico Madrid consider a cut-price bid for the 24-year-old, who was signed by the Blues in 2019 for £57.6m. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Contract extension talks between the Blues and Mason Mount have also stalled. The 24-year-old England midfielder has less than 18 months to run on his current deal. (Football Insider), external

