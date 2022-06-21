Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, who guided his side to promotion into the Premier League last season, is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract with the club. (Nottinghamshire Live), external

Meanwhile, Forest are in advanced talks to sign Taiwo Awoniyi for a club record £17.5m from German side Union Berlin. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

However, they are set to miss out on Awoniyi as he is planning to turn them down amid interest from a number of other clubs. (Football Insider), external

