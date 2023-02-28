Klopp on Van Dijk award, injuries and playing Wolves again

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League game against Wolves on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his press conference:

  • Virgil van Dijk being named in the Fifpro Men's World XI for 2022 is "fully deserved".

  • Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez are in contention, Luis Diaz is closing in on a return, but Joe Gomez is still out with a muscle problem.

  • On how important Diogo Jota can be for the remainder of the season, he said: "Massive. Diogo is an exceptional player. He needs to get the rhythm now."

  • Klopp said his squad is not too small and added: "We haven't had the full squad on the training pitch, but last week even without Thiago and Luis we had 26 outfield players."

  • On Wolves, he said: "We know a lot about each other and we know it won't be easy."

  • He added: "We have to make sure we are ready, I know Anfield will be. We have to do our part."