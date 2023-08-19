Sutton's predictions: Tottenham v Man Utd

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Manchester United's away form let them down badly last season, but the way Spurs play might suit Erik ten Hag's side.

Tottenham's set-up under Ange Postecoglou leaves them vulnerable on the break, and we know United have got the players to capitalise.

I also see Tottenham as a work in progress at the moment. They dominated possession in their draw with Brentford last week and played some really good stuff at times, and I like their system, with inverted full-backs getting forward.

But I don't think their frontline is firing properly yet, and I am not sure they have the right players to make Postecoglou's tactics work. Even so, he will not compromise.

United did not really get going against Wolves, but still took the three points despite being miles off the pace.

This game will be just as close, but I am going with Ten Hag's side to nick it again, even if I am not convinced by United either. How can I be?

I've now tipped Postecoglou's side to lose their opening two matches, but give him time and he will get it right. In a couple of months, Spurs will be absolutely flying and I will be backing them, heavily.

It's just the early part of the season where I worry for him and Spurs a bit, especially against a United side who counter-attack so well.

Anish's prediction: I'm going with Spurs. Manchester United relied on their home form last year so this prediction has got nothing to do with our defeat in last year's Carabao Cup final. 1-0

