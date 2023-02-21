Postecoglou on treble talk, final build-up & staying calm under pressure

Postoceglou is refusing to entertain talk of winning the treble: "You've got win one before you even think about winning two or three. That stuff is totally outwith our control right now. All we can do is prepare well and be ready for a big game on Sunday and try to win a trophy."

He feels that his side has been getting consistently better since the World Cup break: "Some players have had outstanding years" and overall the contribution from the whole squad has improved: ‘Everyone’s contributed well".

The players should revel in the build-up: "You’ve just got to embrace the fact it’s a cup final week, with people asking for tickets, more well-wishers than usual, people being anxious for you to do well".

He’s also urging his players not to waste a day of their careers as they’ll miss it when they retire. He says it’s his job to help them "get the job done" on Sunday.

On the Hampden pitch: "It’s improved, it had to, to be fair. You want the spectacle to be presented in the best possible light".

Postecoglou says he has no problem keeping calm amid the passion of big games against Rangers because he’s been a manager for 26 years: “When a pilot lands a plane, he knows what he’s doing".