Striker shortage gives Kettlewell a transfer dilemma

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell admits injuries to strikers Mika Biereth and Jon Obika leave have left him with a transfer headache as he tries to bolster his threadbare squad.

Kettlewell says he had just 14 fit senior players at the start of the week.

"I have always spoken about trying to run with four strikers minimum so that is a huge blow with the news on Mika and Jon Obika, it puts us down to two senior strikers in Theo (Bair) and Conor (Wilkinson),” he said.

"Jon Obika, we are probably looking at December. It's a difficult one but it doesn't change the situation for me. For us to do any more business, we are in a situation where we are one in, one out.

"It's been a real tough week without a blank canvas just to be able to pick up the reins and go and bring players in.

"But we will continue to work away and see if we can make the situation slightly better."

Barry Maguire joined Kidderminster on loan last week and Kettlewell says the midfielder’s exit has paved the way for someone to come in.

He added: "But the mindset wasn't that it was in the striker situation at the time. We had been working away on something else trying to get a balance to our squad.”