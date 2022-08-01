Cherries complete Tavernier signing
- Published
Bournemouth have signed Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.
The midfielder is Scott Parker's third summer signing and joins the Cherries on a five-year deal.
Chief executive Neill Blake said: "We are very pleased to have brought Marcus in. He was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season, and will be a good fit with our squad.
"He has a great pedigree, tremendous energy and is a versatile young player who can play a number of different positions."
Skip twitter post
He's here 😍— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 1, 2022
Welcome to #afcb, @_MarcusTavv 🤝 pic.twitter.com/IMn036V34H
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post