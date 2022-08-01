Bournemouth have signed Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder is Scott Parker's third summer signing and joins the Cherries on a five-year deal.

Chief executive Neill Blake said: "We are very pleased to have brought Marcus in. He was one of the standout performers in the Championship last season, and will be a good fit with our squad.

"He has a great pedigree, tremendous energy and is a versatile young player who can play a number of different positions."